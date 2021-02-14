California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,752 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of GDS worth $23,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in GDS by 1,895.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,217,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,147 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in GDS by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,109,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,601,000 after acquiring an additional 775,707 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GDS by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,583,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,219,000 after acquiring an additional 380,725 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,965,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in GDS by 385.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,818,000 after purchasing an additional 231,151 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on GDS in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.06.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $114.87 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $115.64. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.27.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.31). GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $224.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

