California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 13,423 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Trex worth $23,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Trex by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Trex by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trex by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $106.28 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $106.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.27. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.55 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TREX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

