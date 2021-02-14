California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 13,624 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,624 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Raymond James worth $28,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 512.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 642,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,751,000 after purchasing an additional 537,602 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 232,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 145,106 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1,371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 127,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after purchasing an additional 103,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 69.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 154,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,255,000 after buying an additional 63,271 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $114.13 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $115.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $812,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $22,377,585.78. Insiders sold a total of 251,741 shares of company stock worth $27,035,160 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

