California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 14,109 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $28,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 50.5% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,122,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,091,000 after acquiring an additional 376,589 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 562.8% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 346,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,975,000 after acquiring an additional 294,188 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,382,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 630.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 289,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after acquiring an additional 249,833 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at about $18,950,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828 in the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.53.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $89.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.18 and a 200-day moving average of $85.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $93.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

