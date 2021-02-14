California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 15,038 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,038 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Hasbro worth $26,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,471,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,231,000 after buying an additional 75,081 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 21.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,938,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,326,000 after buying an additional 345,472 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Hasbro by 1.3% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 994,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,258,000 after buying an additional 12,905 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,379,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 761,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $91.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.87. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

HAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

