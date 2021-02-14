California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 22,715 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,715 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Darling Ingredients worth $22,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $4,169,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $19,997,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $1,431,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 33.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAR opened at $69.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $72.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

In related news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $924,219.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,138.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 13,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $628,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,572,391.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,813 shares of company stock worth $1,562,978 over the last three months. 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

