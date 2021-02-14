California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 22,715 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,715 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Darling Ingredients worth $22,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,228,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741,982 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,138,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,161,000 after buying an additional 48,753 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 10.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,863,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,213,000 after buying an additional 380,635 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,156,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 23.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,572,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,650,000 after buying an additional 298,221 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In related news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $924,219.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,138.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 13,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $628,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,572,391.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,813 shares of company stock worth $1,562,978. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

Shares of DAR opened at $69.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.62. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $72.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.