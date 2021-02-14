California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 36,752 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,752 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of GDS worth $23,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 11.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,583,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,219,000 after acquiring an additional 380,725 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 58.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,109,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,601,000 after acquiring an additional 775,707 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,775,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,274,000 after acquiring an additional 89,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,746,000 after acquiring an additional 98,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in GDS by 1,895.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,217,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after buying an additional 1,156,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

GDS stock opened at $114.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.27. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.90 and a beta of 1.17. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $115.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.31). GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $224.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.74 million. Research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on GDS in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GDS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.06.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

