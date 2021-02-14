California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 42,978 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 827,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,978 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Plug Power worth $28,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $551,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Plug Power by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,372,000 after buying an additional 183,697 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,339,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,780,000 after buying an additional 1,295,565 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Plug Power by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,871,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,384,000 after buying an additional 1,275,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,795,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,489,000 after buying an additional 226,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

Shares of PLUG opened at $63.19 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of -191.48 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.51 and a 200 day moving average of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 1,780 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $87,077.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,080.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,294,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,065,525 shares of company stock valued at $54,740,531. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

