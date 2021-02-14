California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 7,615 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Repligen worth $24,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 685.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,664.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total value of $3,716,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,068,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,833. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN opened at $226.26 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $78.41 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.92. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 275.93, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Repligen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.17.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

