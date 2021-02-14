California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 78,963 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,703,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,963 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $24,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

In related news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HST opened at $14.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.