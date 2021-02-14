California Public Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 2,829,640 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,829,640 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,589,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.26% of Lumen Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUMN. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.41.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN opened at $11.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

