California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $23,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 286,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,553,000 after acquiring an additional 27,552 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 32,943 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.86.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $178.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.66. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $178.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.86, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, Director David H. Lissy sold 5,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $999,842.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,482,653.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total transaction of $57,760.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,240 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,722. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

