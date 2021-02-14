California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Graco worth $27,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,549,000 after purchasing an additional 326,846 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,337,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,718,000 after purchasing an additional 105,266 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Graco by 2,871.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,382,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,566 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Graco by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,341,000 after purchasing an additional 58,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,048,000 after purchasing an additional 117,728 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $500,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,816,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GGG opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.28. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $76.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

GGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

