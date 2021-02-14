California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,038 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Hasbro worth $26,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Hasbro by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $91.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.28 and its 200 day moving average is $86.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

