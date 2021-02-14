California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $27,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,136,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,481,000 after buying an additional 154,803 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,657,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,195,000 after purchasing an additional 42,005 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,431,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,949,000 after purchasing an additional 446,658 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 317.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 768,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,137,000 after purchasing an additional 584,568 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.20.

JBHT stock opened at $148.32 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $156.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

