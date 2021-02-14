California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Universal Display worth $23,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 865.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

OLED stock opened at $238.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 106.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $262.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.29.

OLED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

In related news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

