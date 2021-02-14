California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Universal Display worth $23,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 865.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.
OLED stock opened at $238.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 106.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $262.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.29.
In related news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Universal Display Company Profile
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.
