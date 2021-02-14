California Public Employees Retirement System Has $23.05 Million Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Elastic worth $23,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth $13,435,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 29.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth $229,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 22.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

ESTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Elastic from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist began coverage on Elastic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Elastic in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.58.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $166.90 on Friday. Elastic has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $176.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.88 and a 200-day moving average of $131.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $144.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.56 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 22,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.76, for a total value of $2,757,313.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,304.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $1,779,330.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,116.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,152,464 shares of company stock valued at $164,504,453 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.