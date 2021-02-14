California Public Employees Retirement System Has $23.33 Million Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 621,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,040 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of NRG Energy worth $23,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in NRG Energy by 32.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,569,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,550 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 45.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,739,000 after acquiring an additional 990,795 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $19,317,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,122,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,934,000 after acquiring an additional 265,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saya Management LP raised its stake in NRG Energy by 36.6% during the third quarter. Saya Management LP now owns 943,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,005,000 after acquiring an additional 253,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.83%.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

