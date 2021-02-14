California Public Employees Retirement System Has $23.33 Million Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 621,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,040 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of NRG Energy worth $23,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 14.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 38,091 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 181.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in NRG Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of NRG opened at $43.04 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $43.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.