California Public Employees Retirement System Has $23.70 Million Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 558,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 36,182 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $23,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 21,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $60.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average is $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMP. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

