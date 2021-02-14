California Public Employees Retirement System Has $23.96 Million Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Guidewire Software worth $23,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $146,617.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $185,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,963.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $1,827,021. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $128.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.89 and its 200-day moving average is $115.37. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.