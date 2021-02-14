California Public Employees Retirement System Has $24.97 Million Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,918 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 111,786 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Sunrun worth $24,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $1,379,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,177,661 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,706,000 after purchasing an additional 793,296 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sunrun from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group downgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.82.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $83.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.76 and a 200-day moving average of $62.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,092.52 and a beta of 2.32.

In other news, CEO David Bywater sold 73,445 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $4,127,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,073. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 763 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $43,765.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,317,591 shares of company stock valued at $89,963,568 over the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

