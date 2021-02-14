California Public Employees Retirement System Has $26.80 Million Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 554,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 26,426 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Textron worth $26,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Textron by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of Textron stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $51.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.99.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TXT. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $37,549.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.