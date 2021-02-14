California Public Employees Retirement System Has $27.57 Million Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,905 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Essential Utilities worth $27,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WTRG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.03%.

WTRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.