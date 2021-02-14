California Public Employees Retirement System Has $27.68 Million Stock Position in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474,396 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Concho Resources worth $27,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Concho Resources during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Concho Resources during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Concho Resources during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Concho Resources by 122.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CXO stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.26. Concho Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $91.06.

CXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. TD Securities cut Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. US Capital Advisors cut Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Concho Resources Company Profile

As of January 15, 2021, Concho Resources Inc was acquired by ConocoPhillips. Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico.

