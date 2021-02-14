California Public Employees Retirement System Has $28.25 Million Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 886,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,329 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.44% of OGE Energy worth $28,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWH Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 105,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OGE. Mizuho downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.89.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.85, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $46.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 74.54%.

In other OGE Energy news, CFO Stephen E. Merrill sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $421,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,100.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 23,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $802,888.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $897,343.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

