California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,392 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Lennox International worth $22,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lennox International by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennox International alerts:

In related news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $276,508.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,712,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $210,672.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,019. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LII opened at $292.86 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.40 and a 12 month high of $319.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LII shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lennox International to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.07.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.