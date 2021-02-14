California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of The Toro worth $23,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,856,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in The Toro by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in The Toro by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in The Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $2,919,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Toro during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,176,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Toro alerts:

TTC opened at $101.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $102.01.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.20 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Toro news, Director James Calvin O’rourke sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $961,749.36. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $494,543.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,652. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.