California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $23,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10,195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 764,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,203,000 after acquiring an additional 756,875 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,428,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,084,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,420,000 after acquiring an additional 186,030 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 254,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,650,000 after acquiring an additional 167,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,905,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.86.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $57,760.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,518.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 5,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $999,842.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,863 shares in the company, valued at $42,482,653.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,240 shares of company stock worth $5,808,722 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BFAM opened at $178.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.23 and a 1 year high of $178.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 144.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

