California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,114 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,115 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Cree worth $28,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CREE. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the third quarter worth $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cree in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $910,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,891.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CREE stock opened at $123.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. Cree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $129.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.73.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. Cree’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CREE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cree from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

