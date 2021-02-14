California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,884 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $23,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,768,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,471,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after acquiring an additional 134,700 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,112,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 335,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after acquiring an additional 131,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

LYV opened at $84.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $84.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

