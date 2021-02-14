California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 558,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,182 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $23,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMP. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 21,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $41.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $60.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.34%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. Argus lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.21.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

