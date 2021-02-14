California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,239,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,814 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Vistra worth $24,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,517,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,496,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 17.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 33,627 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 71.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,949,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,775,000 after buying an additional 815,500 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average of $19.13.

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 17,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $310,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,440. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,170 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

