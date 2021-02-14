California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,721 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Ceridian HCM worth $29,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth $42,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at $83,000.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,581,947.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $489,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,390,152.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 521,074 shares of company stock worth $49,529,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $97.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,221.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.06. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.06.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

