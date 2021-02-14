California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,262 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of United Airlines worth $27,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 90.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Airlines alerts:

In other United Airlines news, Director Michele J. Hooper purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,058. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Oscar Munoz sold 115,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $4,636,734.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,091.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,403 shares of company stock worth $8,247,291. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UAL. Wolfe Research downgraded United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.10.

Shares of UAL opened at $43.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $81.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.