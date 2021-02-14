California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 116,221 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,221 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of BorgWarner worth $23,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in BorgWarner by 489.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BWA opened at $41.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $46.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

