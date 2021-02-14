California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 17,884 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,884 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $23,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 22.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 869.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 72,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 64,888 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $84.21.

LYV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

