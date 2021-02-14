California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 29,025 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 536,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,025 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $28,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 61,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 159,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,350,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 80,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.47.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $55.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of -240.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.47.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.