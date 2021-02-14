California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 29,301 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 494,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,301 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.26% of Lincoln National worth $24,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,651,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,209 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,189,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,908,000 after purchasing an additional 212,905 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 17.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,925,000 after purchasing an additional 482,182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at about $69,114,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 14.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,663,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,111,000 after acquiring an additional 208,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lincoln National from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $52.35 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $61.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $304,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $533,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,000.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

