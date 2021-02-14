California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 32,596 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 733,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 32,596 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of LKQ worth $25,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 13.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after buying an additional 54,699 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 727.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ opened at $36.92 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $40.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

