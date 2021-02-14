California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 4,826 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Universal Display worth $23,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Universal Display by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Universal Display by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $238.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 106.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $105.11 and a 52-week high of $262.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.29.

In other Universal Display news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLED shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.88.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

