California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 51,574 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,574 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Bill.com worth $23,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,403,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BILL opened at $190.00 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.18.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 9,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,631,882.56. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,189.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $94,493.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,436.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 278,405 shares of company stock valued at $36,499,355. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

