California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 5,659 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $29,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 104.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRL opened at $292.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $294.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.17.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

