California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 71,975 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,013,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,975 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.26% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $23,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 161.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

