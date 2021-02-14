California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 7,412 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Lear worth $24,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Lear by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,796,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $195,863,000 after purchasing an additional 26,348 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lear by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,568,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $171,078,000 after purchasing an additional 34,479 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,471,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $160,420,000 after purchasing an additional 95,101 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Lear by 366.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 746,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 586,093 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 514,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after purchasing an additional 223,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEA. Guggenheim downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

Shares of LEA opened at $159.67 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $63.20 and a 12-month high of $170.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 90.72, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

