California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 8,132 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Whirlpool worth $28,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Whirlpool by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $791,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Whirlpool by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 8,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $1,644,725.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,099,831.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,724 shares of company stock valued at $9,820,094 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR opened at $199.93 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $214.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

