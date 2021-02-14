California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,392 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Lennox International worth $22,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 142.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 57.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.07.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,705 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $1,318,105.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,022,446.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 752 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $210,672.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,019 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennox International stock opened at $292.86 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $163.40 and a one year high of $319.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $279.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

