California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,957 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,025 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Quanta Services worth $25,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 22.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 27,019 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 22.8% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 34,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

Quanta Services stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $79.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

