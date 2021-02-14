California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,423 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Trex worth $23,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 50.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 157.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 62.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 95.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,394 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Trex during the third quarter valued at $269,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TREX opened at $106.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.55 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $106.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.21 and a 200 day moving average of $79.27.

TREX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

